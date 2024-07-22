Tamil Nadu NEET MDS Counselling Round 1 Allotment Results To Be Announced Today At tnmedicalselection.net

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research Chennai will announce the Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counselling round 1 allotment results today, July 22, 2024. Students who have cleared their NEET MDS exams and applied for the counselling process can check the round 1 allotment results through the official website.

NEET MDS counselling round 1 registration commenced on July 17, 2024. Students had time until July 20, 2024, to complete the registration and application process. The round 1 allotment results will be based on the choices entered and the ranks secured by the students.

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS Counselling Ranks

The Tamil Nadu NEET MDS counselling round 1 allotment is conducted for students in the following rank categories:

GR 001 to GR 647 with NEET marks ranging from 708 to 230

GR 001 to GR 288 with NEET marks ranging from 574 to 230

Tamil Nadu NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Round 1 Schedule

Processing of Seat Allotment: July 21, 2024

Round 1 Allotment Result: July 22, 2024

Downloading the Provisional Allotment Order: July 22 to 25, 2024

Last Date of Joining: July 26, 2024

How to Check?

The TN NEET MDS Counselling round 1 allotment result will be available online. Eligible students can check the allotment result by following these steps:

Visit the official website of TN NEET MDS.

Click on the NEET MDS counselling round 1 allotment link.

Log in using your TN NEET MDS login ID and password.

The round 1 allotment result will be displayed.

Download the allotment order for admissions.