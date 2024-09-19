NEET PG 2024 Counselling: MCC NEET PG Round 1 Schedule Aawaited At mcc.nic.in

Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule soon. The exact date and time for the release have not yet been announced. Once available, candidates can check the MCC NEET PG Round 1 counselling schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Four rounds of AIQ counselling will be conducted: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling schedule will include dates for registration, seat allotment results, reporting, and other important details.

Candidates can submit the NEET-PG counselling application/registration form only once. If any candidate submits more than one application, they will be debarred from the allotment process, and their candidature will be canceled, with further action taken as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW.

Recently, the Committee provided updates on its website regarding PwD certificates and the conversion of nationality status from Indian to NRI. For the latest updates on the counselling schedule, registration dates, and more, follow the blog.

Eligibility Check

All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats based on their NEET PG rank conducted by NBE are eligible for 50% AIQ seats of Central Universities.

Counselling Process Steps:

a) Main counselling registration, including payment of a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit (to be refunded only to the account used for payment).

b) Choice filling and locking.

c) Seat allotment process for Round 1.

d) Publication of Round 1 results on the MCC website; mandatory document uploads for allotted candidates.

e) Physical reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College with original documents for Round 1.

f) Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 may opt for free exit and participate directly in Round 2.

g) Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 can express willingness to upgrade to Round 2 after physical reporting.

h) If a registered candidate is not allotted a seat in Round 1, they can directly participate in Round 2 without fresh registration.

i) Candidates wishing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must report to the allotted college with original documents from Round 1 and complete admission formalities, indicating their willingness to upgrade during this process.

Admission Process for Allotted Candidates

If a candidate is satisfied with their allotment, they may approach the allotted college/institute to complete admission formalities. Original documents will be required at the time of joining the Medical/Dental College.