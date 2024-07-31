NEET PG 2024 City Allotment Slip To Be Sent Via Email Today; How Will Centres Be Assigned?

NEET PG 2024 | IStock

Today, July 31, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will make available the city allotment for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The city allotment slip for the NEET PG exam will be sent by the board to the candidates' registered email addresses. On August 11, NEET PG 2024 will take place in two shifts.

The city where the candidate's examination centre will be located will be informed by the NEET PG 2024 test city allotment. To assist candidates in making travel and lodging arrangements in advance, the exam city is announced in advance.

How will the centres be assigned?



The exam city assignment for NEET PG will be chosen at random by the authorities from the four options that candidates have supplied. According to the NBEMS, candidates who did not select a test location would be assigned to one anyplace in the nation.

It further stated that in the event that a candidate is not selected for a chosen location due to overcrowding, logistical, administrative, or security reasons, they will be assigned to a test centre in the closest accessible area.

NEET PG 2024



On August 8, the admit cards for the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be made available. The exam city slip will give students details about the test centres' locations, including their name and address, from a list of 185 test cities.



The Health Ministry rescheduled the NEET PG exam from its original June 23 date to a later time. The Postgraduate Medical Examination will now take place in two shifts on August 11.