NEET-PG 2024: 2.28 Lakh Candidates Tested In 170 Cities With 300 Flying Squads Ensuring Smooth Conduct

Representative Image

New Delhi: The NEET-PG 2024 was successfully conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities on Sunday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, an autonomous body under the Union health ministry.

About NEET-PG Exam

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) is a medical entrance exam. It was scheduled to be held on June 23 but was postponed as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that the best and reputed centres could be chosen for the exam, the health ministry said in a statement.

Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates and they were allotted examination centres within their states, as far as possible, it said.

Central Command Centre Set Up At Dwarka Office In Delhi

The NBEMS set up a central command centre at its Dwarka Office in Delhi. Officials from the Union Health Ministry and NBEMS along with the board's executive director kept a close watch to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, the statement said.

More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed at the examination centres, it said.

Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.

NBEMS Closely Monitors Social Media To Prevent Spread Of Misinformation

To prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored social media and ensured that only authentic information was given to the stakeholders, it said.

The heightened security measures along with close coordination amongst various agencies have ensured the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination, the statement added.