e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea after some time

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea after some time

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea on postponement of NEET PG exam, which is set to be held on March 5.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea in connection with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG (NEET-PG) after some time.

The Supreme Court bench has postponed the matter for the appearance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat on behalf of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), according to a report by LiveLaw.

Senior Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan urged the bench to postpone the exam as the petitioners are getting less time due to the gap between NEET PG exam and counselling being five months.

'The gap now between exam and counselling in 5 months now. Previously, it was one month. As a consequence, we are getting less time... We are asking the exam to be pushed a little. It was pushed last year,' Senior Adv Gopal Shankaranarayanan told the bench, according to LiveLaw.

Read Also
NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court begins postponement plea hearing; candidates hope for favourable...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea after some time

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea after some time

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court begins postponement plea hearing; candidates hope for favourable...

NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court begins postponement plea hearing; candidates hope for favourable...

Former IIT Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao appointed as group VC BITS Pilani institutions

Former IIT Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao appointed as group VC BITS Pilani institutions

Amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army steps up for children's education

Amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army steps up for children's education

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 16 lakh students from state govt schools participate in PM Modi's...

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Over 16 lakh students from state govt schools participate in PM Modi's...