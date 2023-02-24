NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea after some time

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea in connection with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - PG (NEET-PG) after some time.

The Supreme Court bench has postponed the matter for the appearance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhat on behalf of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), according to a report by LiveLaw.

Senior Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan urged the bench to postpone the exam as the petitioners are getting less time due to the gap between NEET PG exam and counselling being five months.

'The gap now between exam and counselling in 5 months now. Previously, it was one month. As a consequence, we are getting less time... We are asking the exam to be pushed a little. It was pushed last year,' Senior Adv Gopal Shankaranarayanan told the bench, according to LiveLaw.

