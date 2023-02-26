NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court to continue hearing postponement plea tomorrow

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme court of India is to continue hearing the plea demanding postponement of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) tomorrow, on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The petition to postpone the examination, scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, has been filed by 13 medical aspirants. The petitioners said that students are finding it difficult to time to prepare for the test due to their internship duties.

The previous hearing on the matter was held on Friday when a bench comprising Justice S. Ravindra Bhat and Justice Dipankar Datta refused to pass an order in the matter and instead deferred the hearing

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court asked the National Board of Examination (NBE) to come up with certain information and a solution for medical students' demand to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduation (PG) programmes by three months, as per reports.

The hearings revealed that out of 2 lakh students who have applied for NEET PG 2023, the postponement stands to affect as many as 45,000 students.

Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the counsel for the petitioners, pointed out that many candidates have not had enough exposure to knowledge gained through internship and this puts them at a disadvantageous position. These students are now undergoing over 12 hours of internship work daily and hence there is no adequate time for preparation.

He further argues that the NEET PG counselling could only take place after the internships conclude on August 11, and if the exam is held on March 5, there will be a five-month gap.

Countering the arguments, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for NBE said that the technology partner roped in by the agency to conduct the exam may not be available at a different date in the near future. She added that all preparations have already been made to hold the exam on time.