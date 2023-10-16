NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Results Declared; 2,858 Candidates Allotted Seats

Unsplash

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) stray vacancy round counselling result has been announced on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who applied will be able to see their NEET PG 2023 counselling results by entering their registration number and password.

NEET PG stray round counselling 2023 has allocated seats to a total of 2,858 candidates. Previously, the MCC announced a 2,963 state-by-state clear vacancy list for the last phase of NEET PG counselling in 2023.

Those allotted seats will have to report to the allotted college between October 16 to 20.

NEET PG Counselling 2023

Those candidates who are allotted seats will have to carry the documents given below.

NEET PG allotment letter issued by the MCC.

NEET PG admit card issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

NEET PG rank letter issued by the NBE.

Marksheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations.

MBBS, BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate.

How to download ?

The steps to download the MCC NEET PG allotment order is given below.

Visit the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the PG counselling and click on the provisional result list.

Now, press Ctrl+F, enter roll number or name.

Check the allotment status and download the order.

The NEET PG admission 2023 will end on October 20. The counselling was extended after the Union health ministry approved the reduction of NEET PG cut-off to zero for all categories. This decision was, however, not welcomed by many medicos, doctor organisations and academics. Petition filed in high courts are also under consideration.