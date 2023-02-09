NEET PG 2023: NBEMS reopens application form window at nbe.edu.in; here's how to fill

Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the application form window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG 2023).

Candidates who are eligible as per the MBBS internship cut-off date are eligible to apply for the NEET PG exam by February 12, 2023, at natboard.edu.in.

Many NEET candidates and resident doctors' associations were demanding the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Medical Association extend the cut-off date for internship completion to August 11, 2023.

Candidates will also have the ability to choose their preferred cities and states for taking the exams among cities that are available during the closure of previous registration window on January 27 on a first come first serve basis.

NEET PG application window for these candidates will be opened on February 15.

A list of these applicants will be posted on the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, before the final edit window is opened. From February 18 to February 20, 2023, the NEET PG 2023 final or selective edit window will be open. In the meantime, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the health ministry to push back the NEET PG 2023 exam by a couple of months.

NEET PG 2023: How to fulfill the application form window

Go the website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Click on the application form link for NEET PG 2023

Use a working email id and password

Enter login credentials and submit

Enter academic, personal details and fill NEET application form

Upload necessary documents for NEET 2023 form

Save and finally submit the application

