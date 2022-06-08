NEET PG 2022 scorecard today, here's how to download at nbe.edu.in |

On Wednesday, June 8, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test (Postgraduate) score card. From today onwards, the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be accessible to download from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

On June 1, the NEET PG result 2022 was announced. This year, Dr Shagun Batra of New Delhi secured the highest All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2) and Dr Harshita (rank 3).

Here's How To Download NEET PG scorecard:

Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in Select the NEET PG 2022 result link. Use your roll number and date of birth. NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be displayed. Download for future reference. The NEET PG 2022 cutoff for General/ EWS applicants was 275, SC/ ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) candidates was 245, and UR PWD candidates was 260.

On May 21, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) held the NEET PG 2022 exam at 849 locations. The admission exam attracted a total of 1,82,318 medical students.