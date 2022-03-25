NEET PG 2022 Registration Process closes Today; Direct Link To Apply

The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will end today.

NEET PG 2022 application portal was staretd on January 15, candidates can apply online at the official website - nbe.edu.in.

How To Apply:-

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in

2. click on the NEET PG 2022 link/tab

3. Click on the link of the application

4. Fill the application form, and click 'register'

5. Payment option will appear. Pay the application fees

6. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:42 PM IST