NEET PG 2022: MCC extends counselling mop-up round registration, choice filling till November 13; check out important dates here

New Delhi: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) registration date has been extended by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) till November 13, 2022. (up to 11 am). The payment option will also be open on November 13, 2022, until 3 p.m.

“In view of pending decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended," read the notice by MCC.

Candidates have until 9 am on November 13, 2022, to reset their registration. The NEET PG 2022 choice filling and option locking dates have also been extended to November 13, in addition to the registration deadline. November 10, was the deadline for the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice-filling and choice-locking window to end.

Candidates must first visit the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in, to register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round, and then complete the registration process by providing the necessary information.

Candidates must download and print the NEET PG 2022 application form because it may be needed for additional admissions processing.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round: Dates you should know

Fresh registration last date- November 13, 2022 - Up to 11 am.

Payment last date - November 13, 2022 - Up to 3 pm.

Reset registration option - November 13, 2022 - Up to 9 am.

Choice filling and choice locking - November 13, 2022 - Up to 11:55 pm (as per server time choice).

Choice locking - November 13, 2022 - 3 pm - 11:55 pm.