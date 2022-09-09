NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues advisory for candidates on mcc.nic.in

Representational image | ANI

New Delhi: Prior to the beginning of the NEET PG 2022 Counseling procedure, the Medical Counseling Committee issued an advisory for candidates for the NEET PG 2022 programme. Candidates can see the notice on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the recommendation from MCC, eligible applicants will be given seats based on their nomination, merit, and the selections made by the individual candidates.

“Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the notice further added.

The NEET PG Counselling process should only be followed on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, the counselling committee further cautions candidates.

In order to prevent any misunderstandings, candidates are also recommended to complete each step of the registration procedure and the counselling process on their own rather than employing a third-party agent.

Counseling for NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to start on September 15, 2022. Candidates who passed the NEET 2022 PG exam may submit an application for counselling. Similar to last year, MCC will run the NEET PG Counselling in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up round, and Online stray vacancy round.

