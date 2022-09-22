NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last day to register tomorrow; Know more here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last day to register tomorrow |

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 registrations will end tomorrow, September 23. Aspirants can apply for NEET PG round one registration process on the official website- mcc.nic.in by 12 noon, and they can pay the registration fee till 8 pm, tomorrow. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET PG counselling registration for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS and PG DNB seats. The choice filling process closed on September 20. The locking process will close on September 25, 2022.

Medical aspirants should confirm that all the information filled during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct and factual as MCC will not accept any request for change in the information. The NEET PG first round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from September 23 to September 24, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 26 and September 27. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 28, 2022.

Here's how to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1:

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in. Select the PG counselling registration tab. Key in the required information and register. Re-login and fill the information in the application form. Upload scanned documents, pay the registration fee, and submit. Take a hard copy of the application form.

