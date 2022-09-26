NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Bihar counselling registration process last day today; Details here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Bihar counselling registration process last day today | Pixabay

Bihar: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is going to close the NEET PG 2022 counselling registration window today, September 26. Candidates can fill the application form on the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to pay a counselling fee of Rs 2,200.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling fee can be paid till 11.59 pm today, the online correction window will be opened from September 27. The NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list will be declared on September 29.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

Open the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Select the PG counselling registration tab. Register by entering the required information. Login again and fill out the Bihar NEET PG counselling application form. Upload the necessary documents, pay the registration fee, and then submit. Download the application form and get a hard copy form for future reference.

The candidates who have cleared MBBS exam from any medical college in the state can apply for the NEET PG 2022 counselling process. According to the Bihar Government's reservation policy, 16 per cent of the seats reserved for the Schedule Caste (SC) category, one per cent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 18 per cent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 12 per cent for Backward Caste (BC), three per cent Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.