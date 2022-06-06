NEET PG 2021: SC to examine plea, which seeks fresh mop-up round for vacant AIQ seats

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a nod to examine a plea by medical students seeking a fresh mop-up round to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET 2021.

A vacation bench, represented by Justices M.R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose, asked the advocate representing the petitioners to serve a copy of the petition to the respondents -- Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Board of Examination, and the Centre.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 8.

The petitioners have sought a direction from MCC to initiate a special stray round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate in the vacant seats which are available after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ. The petitioners also sought a direction from MCC to provide the exact number of vacant seats after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.

The plea, filed through advocate Milind Kumar, said: "On 11.05.2022, vide a reply to an RTI, the petitioners were informed that some seats are still vacant and that the information regarding the same runs into 101 pages. This ignited a ray of hope in the petitioners as they were still without a seat and that these vacant seats would provide a fair chance to all the candidates placed similarly as the petitioners."

The plea contended that the petitioner made umpteen efforts to contact the appropriate authorities by email to obtain information regarding the vacant seats but received no response.

The plea said as per the notification released by MCC on April 18, 2022, a special stray round was organised in the UG counselling for the vacant 323 seats in order to make sure that precious seats do not go to waste.

"The MCC has taken steps to ensure that the vacant seats do not go to waste in the UG counselling, they can adopt a similar method with respect to PG counselling. In the interest of justice, this will provide a fair opportunity to everyone who could not secure a seat in the previous rounds of counselling and also be advantageous to the colleges as it will generate revenue for them," added the plea.