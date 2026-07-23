NEET Paper Leak Row Sparks Uproar In BMC House As Opposition, Mahayuti Trade Slogans | File Photo

Mumbai: The impression of the nationwide youth protest against NEET paper leak was seen in the BMC House on Thursday. The opposition entered the corporation hall giving anti-government slogans condemning the lathi charge against students in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while in response the Mahayuti corporators raised counter slogans, creating commotion and chaos in the heritage building.

On Thursday afternoon, a regular general body meeting of all 237 the BMC was scheduled. However, the opposition corporators led by Shiv Sena (UBT) started sloganeering in Marathi - "Give justice to students", "Stop lathicharge". Soon, the Congress and AIMIM corporators raised slogans against the central government, demanding demanded justice for the students, saying that protesting is their constitutional right.

Congress' group leader Ashraf Azmi said, "Congress and other opposition parties protested against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beating the students. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi himself had gone to Jantar Mantar and agitated to provide justice to the students. Congress' stance has never been anti-student. Therefore, as soon as the House opened, we protested asking justice for students. We demanded a discussion against this unjust treatment to the students, however, mayor Ritu Tawde did not accept the request. We would have left the house earlier, but the BJP corporators started raising counter slogans in large numbers, reigniting the opposition joined by Shiv Sena UBT, MNS and others. This caused a commotion outside the House."

After intensified sloganeering from both sides, finally, the mayor appealed to the members to maintain peace and requested that the proceedings of the hall continue smoothly. However, it was only after the mayor resumed to a condolence speech, the corporators maintained peace.

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