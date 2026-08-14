NEET MDS Counselling 2026: MCC Directs Institutes To Verify, Freeze Final Seat Matrix

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New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed all participating institutes and colleges to complete the verification and final freezing of their seat matrix for PG MDS counselling 2026.

As per the notice issued on the official website, institutes have been asked to log in to the designated portal using their PIADMIN User ID and password and access the “Seat Matrix” section, followed by the option for verification and freezing of the institute seat intake.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Institutes Asked to Verify Seat Details

Participating institutes must carefully verify their institute seat intake, course-wise seat details, category-wise distribution and other relevant information displayed on the portal.

In case of any discrepancy, institutes have been instructed to take the necessary corrective action as per the instructions available on the portal before proceeding with the final freeze.

Final Seat Matrix to Be Used for Counselling

Once all details are verified and found to be correct, institutes must proceed with the final seat matrix freeze. MCC has advised institutes to carefully check all information before freezing the matrix, as the frozen seat matrix will be considered for processing PG MDS counselling 2026.

The committee has also urged institutes not to wait until the last date to complete the verification and freezing process.

Seats Not Frozen May Be Excluded

MCC has warned that any seat or information that is not correctly verified or frozen within the prescribed timeline may not be considered for inclusion in the Final Seat Matrix for PG MDS Counselling 2026.