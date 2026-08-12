NEET MDS Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Information Bulletin; Check Fees, Seat Allotment And Key Details

NEET MDS Counselling 2026 | AI Image

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET-MDS Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin and Counselling Scheme on its official website. The bulletin outlines the complete counselling process, including registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, reporting, document verification, reservation, seat matrix and eligibility requirements.

The bulletin also introduces the Freeze and Float mechanism, under which candidates freezing their allotted seats must report physically to the institute, while candidates opting to float for an upgrade do not have to report at that stage. It also specifies the registration fees and refundable security deposits, reservation provisions, and separate rules for NRI and PwBD candidates. MCC will release the detailed schedule for individual counselling rounds separately.

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NEET MDS Counselling 2026: New Freeze And Float Mechanism

One of the key provisions introduced for the 2026 counselling process is the Freeze and Float mechanism. Candidates who choose to freeze their allotted seat will have to physically report to the allotted institute for document verification and further admission formalities.

Candidates who choose to float and participate in subsequent counselling for an upgrade to a higher-preference seat will not have to physically report at that stage.

Candidates should carefully understand the implications of choosing freeze or float before proceeding with the next counselling round.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates participating in MCC counselling have to pay a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit. The amount depends on the category of seats and institution.

50% AIQ/Central Universities – UR/EWS: ₹1,000 registration fee + ₹25,000 refundable security deposit = ₹26,000

50% AIQ/Central Universities – SC/ST/OBC/PwD: ₹500 registration fee + ₹10,000 refundable security deposit = ₹10,500

Deemed Universities – All Categories: ₹5,000 registration fee + ₹200,000 refundable security deposit = ₹205,000

Candidates should pay the applicable fee within the prescribed registration period.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: How To Register

Candidates can participate in the counselling process by registering through the MCC website. The broad registration process includes:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website and select the MDS counselling section.

Step 2: Complete the registration using the required NEET-MDS credentials and personal details.

Step 3: Pay the applicable registration fee and security deposit.

Step 4: Check the available seats through the seat matrix.

Step 5: Enter and arrange preferred colleges and MDS specialities.

Step 6: Lock the choices within the prescribed deadline.

Step 7: Check the seat allotment result released by MCC.

Step 8: Complete the required admission, reporting and document-verification formalities.

Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting their registration and choices.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates can refer to the NEET-MDS Counselling Information Bulletin and updates published on the MCC website for guidance throughout the counselling process. For counselling-related queries, candidates can contact the MCC Call Centre at 0120-4073500 or the toll-free number 1800 102 7637 between 9:00 AM and 8:30 PM, except Sundays.

Candidates can also email adgme@nic.in for administrative and legal matters, callcentremcc@lifecarehll.com for counselling-related queries, and financemcc@lifecarehll.com for finance, accounts and refund-related matters.

Candidates must send queries only to the designated email IDs, as emails sent to other addresses will not be considered. While submitting a query, candidates should mention their name, application number, roll number, rank, contact number and email ID. Emails without these details may not be entertained. MCC has also clarified that queries whose answers are already available in the Information Bulletin may not be addressed.