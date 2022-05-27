NEET MDS Announces 2022 results; here's how to check

Representative Pic |

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental or, NEET MDS 2022 results have been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) today on May 27. The scores can be found online at nbe.edu.in.

The NBE NEET MDS result PDF is found in the format of a merit list, comprising details like the roll number, marks scored out of 960, qualifying status, and the NEET MDS rank of the candidate. Those who have secured the required cut-off in the examination are allowed to be present for the NEET MDS 2022 selection process.

The individual NEET MDS 2022 score card of the candidates can be found on https://nbe.edu.in on/ after June 2, 2022.

For candidates to check their NEET MDS 2022 result, they must-

Log onto the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in Go to the “Check NEET MDS 2022 result” link The NEET MDS result pdf shall open up on the screen Use Ctrl+F keys and enter your roll number Verify the roll number, marks scored out of 960, and NEET MDS 2022 rank

