Education

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

NEET MDS 2022: Exam postponed; now to be held in June

NBEMS vide its notice on August 23 announced the tentative schedule for the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 on 19th December 2021.
FPJ Web Desk
NEET MDS 2022: Exam postponed; now to be held in June | File Photo

In view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred.

The NEET-MDS 2022 has now tentatively been scheduled for 4th June 2022.

NBEMS vide its notice dated 23.7.2021 announced the tentative schedule for the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 on 19th December 2021.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
