NEET MDS 2022: Exam postponed; now to be held in June

In view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred.
The NEET-MDS 2022 has now tentatively been scheduled for 4th June 2022.
NBEMS vide its notice dated 23.7.2021 announced the tentative schedule for the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 on 19th December 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)