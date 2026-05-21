NEET Exam Row Delays Maharashtra Admissions For Over 4 Lakh Students | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The ongoing NEET paper leak controversy has disrupted the admission process for several professional courses in Maharashtra, leaving more than four lakh students uncertain about their academic future.

The delay is affecting admissions to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses because NEET scores are considered alongside Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) results for several programmes. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil stated that admissions cannot proceed until the revised NEET examination is completed and the results are declared.

This year, the Maharashtra CET Cell conducted separate entrance exams for PCM and PCB groups. Officials had planned to announce the CET results by June 20 and begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds by the end of June to keep the academic calendar on track. However, the NEET controversy has forced authorities to reconsider the schedule.

The national-level NEET exam for undergraduate medical and dental admissions was cancelled on May 12 after reports of a question paper leak and alleged irregularities surfaced across several centres. Although the issue is linked to medical admissions, its impact has spread to multiple professional courses in the state.

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In Maharashtra, NEET scores are required for admission to nine specialised BTech programmes, including biotechnology, agricultural engineering, food engineering, pharmaceutical engineering, textile chemistry, and fashion technology. Admissions to pharmacy courses are also expected to slow down, as 15% of seats under the all-India quota are filled through NEET rankings.

Undergraduate agriculture programmes such as BSc Agriculture and Horticulture also depend on NEET scores for admissions. Officials said the NEET re-examination is scheduled for June 21, while revised results may only be available by mid-July, leading to further delays in the start of the academic year.

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