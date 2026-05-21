NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Activates Fee Refund Portal Today; Candidates Asked To Keep Bank Details Ready

ANI

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the refund portal for NEET UG 2026 candidates will be activated from Thursday, May 21, allowing students to begin the process of claiming refunds for the cancelled May 3 examination.

The move comes days after the agency announced that the earlier NEET UG exam had been scrapped following the paper leak controversy, with a fresh examination now scheduled for June 21, 2026.

Candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for the re-examination, the NTA clarified earlier. The agency had also informed students that a dedicated refund module would be launched to return the original registration fee paid during the first application process.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Refund to be processed automatically

According to the NTA, the refund system will work through an automated mechanism. The fee amount will be credited back to the same source used during registration, including bank accounts, debit or credit cards, UPI platforms, or digital wallets.

Students who made payments through cyber cafes or someone else’s account may need to coordinate separately with the individual through whom the payment was made. However, candidates have been advised to wait for the official notification from the NTA, which may provide more clarity on such cases.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The refund amount will vary category-wise:

General category candidates will receive Rs 1700

OBC/EWS candidates will receive Rs 1600

SC/ST/PwD candidates will receive Rs 1000

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Re-Exam to be held on June 21

While the refund process begins, the NTA has reiterated that preparations for the re-examination are underway and the revised exam date remains unchanged.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on June 21 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode.

The agency has also clarified that the language medium selected during the original application process will remain final and cannot be modified now. However, candidates are being allowed to revise their preferred exam city choices till 11:50 PM on May 21.

Students facing issues related to their previous exam centre have been asked to send complaints along with supporting documents to the official helpdesk email ID, neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

#WATCH | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting with Central Security and Intelligence Agencies regarding the upcoming NEET-UG Re-examination, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure a… pic.twitter.com/gViPX20Qdy — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews security arrangements

Amid concerns over exam security, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with central security and intelligence agencies to discuss preparations for the upcoming re-examination.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA participated in the meeting, where discussions focused on plugging loopholes, identifying vulnerabilities in advance and ensuring strict preventive measures.

The Centre also held a separate meeting with representatives from major social media platforms including Meta, Google and Telegram over the circulation of misinformation linked to competitive examinations.

Officials reportedly raised concerns about fake paper leak claims, anonymous Telegram groups and misleading social media posts that tend to spread panic among students before major examinations.

Inputs shared by intelligence agencies suggested that several suspicious channels were being operated through a limited number of phone numbers, indicating organised activity behind the misinformation campaigns.

What candidates should keep in mind

Students have been advised not to rush into entering bank details on any unofficial platform. The NTA has asked candidates to rely only on updates shared through the official website and their registered email IDs.

Candidates should also carefully verify the authenticity of the refund portal link before submitting any information online.

Meanwhile, the NTA has made it clear that the June 21 re-exam date is final and will not be changed due to clashes with any other entrance examinations.

(Inputs from ANI)