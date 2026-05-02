NEET Dream Ends In Tragedy: Uttarakhand Student, Dies After Fall From Kota Hostel Fourth Floor | Representative image.

Kota: A student from Uttarakhand preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET died after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of his hostel building here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Landmark City under the Kunhadi police station area.

The student was identified as Dixit Rajeshwari, 20, of Almora in Uttarakhand. He had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here for the last two years, police said.

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Rajeshwari lived in a room on the fourth floor of his hostel in Landmark City and fell to the ground from there, Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

After information about the incident was received around 7 am, police rushed to the spot. The student was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Bhardwaj said.

The body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary and the student's parents have been informed. Post-mortem would be conducted after they reach Kota. The reason for death will be known after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

NEET will be held on May 3.

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