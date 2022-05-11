NEET 2022: Registration closes soon, know how to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

The registration for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will soon be closed. On May 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for NEET 2022. Medical students can register for the NTA NEET 2022 for undergraduate courses by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be pen and paper-based on July 17. The NEET question paper will consist of 200 questions and will last 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be held in 13 different languages. NEET 2022 will be held in approximately 543 Indian cities and 14 cities outside of India.

The NEET 2022 exam will be given in 13 different languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here's how to apply:

1. Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Select the "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" link.

3. Register and fill in the NEET 2022 application form.

4. Upload all the required documents

5. Pay the registration fee.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:46 AM IST