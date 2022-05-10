NEET PG-2022 admit cards to be issued soon amid SC's decision to hear postponement plea

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has said in a letter that NEET-PG 2022 admit cards will be issued shortly on the basis of batches.

The letter further states that NEET-PG will be conducted on May 21 between 9 AM to 12:30 PM in a computer based mode across the country.

Applicants have been advised to check their applicant login accounts for the admit cards. The candidates can check the https://www.natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/ periodically for the admit cards.

Here’s how candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 admit card :

Visit the site of NBEMS on nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG admit card 2022 link

Enter login details

Submit it and your admit card will be displayed

Check the admit card and download it

Candidates have also been told to adhere to guidelines regarding test centres, photo identification proof, prohibited items, unfair means, etc. For more details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has agreed to hear a petition moved by All India Medical Students Association, which seeks to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam as it clashes with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021, according to Live Law.

ALSO READ Supreme Court to hear plea on NEET PG 2022 postponement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:17 PM IST