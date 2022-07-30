Need for educators to enhance skills and knowledge in International Education |

As educators, we have a duty to ensure that our students are well-equipped to act as agents of change in an uncertain future. In order to bring about the necessary transformation, it is essential to reform the way we teach and assess students, while employing a range of teaching modalities. As a result, demand for a 'Western-style' education and the increasing prominence of the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge Assessment systems are causing a restructuring of the education environment in India. There is a rising need for 21st-century teachers to enhance their expertise in order to help 21st-century learners.

With a market that is constantly producing new and improved tools, educators must be equipped with up-to-date knowledge. To keep up with today's fast-paced world and technology, educators must instil a wide range of skills in their students while continually improving their own abilities. Critical thinking, creative problem-solving, metacognition communication, digital and technological literacy, and civic obligation are all components of a 21st-century skill set. Understanding the educational technology ecosystem is essential and implementing these advances into action is the need of the hour.

Speaking of trends and innovation, developing an interdisciplinary approach to education is gaining a great deal of relevance in the international education arena. Interdisciplinary teaching and learning is the concept of approaching a single subject from multiple angles. Consider, for instance, that it is time for long jump practice. By using a spring to demonstrate the downward application of force, one can briefly examine physics and body mechanics. The students can then compute and measure their jump distance by utilising their mathematics knowledge. In addition, these activities can be applied to improve focus on lifting, throwing, and other motions, which may potentially engage students who dislike physical education. Essentially, it allows students to absorb insights from several disciplines, summarise data about a topic, and eventually deliver a more comprehensive understanding of a situation. In fact, students who are taught using an interdisciplinary approach are likely to be better engaged in their education, achieve better learning results, think critically and draw connections.

Educators on international boards must also be able to conduct project-based learning (PBL), experiential learning, and place-based learning. The objective of inquiry-based or project-based learning is for students to identify problems or challenges that exist in their society or the world around them. PBL is beneficial for both students and teachers since it emphasises critical thinking, creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. Furthermore, PBL enables students to design their own learning path, and teachers may find it incredibly rewarding to develop their own PBL experiences.

Lastly, but certainly not least, quality education is currently a primary priority for all governments. Numerous NGOs and private organisations are promoting the professional development of teachers from public as well as private schools. These courses feature a framework for teacher education, based on international standards pertinent to 21st century teaching skills, that emphasises experiential learning and a tailored approach for every student. Increasing numbers of ed-tech entrepreneurs are developing e-learning programs that provide material and methodology to teachers. This enables educators to advance their own professional development, while participating in an immersive learning opportunity based on cognitive learning approaches that promote the development of the desired competencies.

By Prodipta Hore , Program Director , Aditya Birla Education Academy and Co-ordinator International Initiatives, Aditya Birla World Academy