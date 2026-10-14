Nearly 9,000 BMC School Teachers Trained Under Brave Buddy Initiative To Teach Child Safety Through Play | AI

Mumbai: Nearly 9,000 teachers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools are being trained to teach children about personal safety through play-based learning under a new initiative, Brave Buddy, introduced by the civic body.

Programme Covers Five Safety Areas

The programme, being implemented with the support of Target Learning Ventures Pvt. Ltd., aims to help children aged three to 13 understand physical, emotional, mental, digital and social safety through interactive classroom activities.

The training began on October 5 and will continue until October 13 across BMC schools in Lower Parel, Goregaon and Kurla. Teachers are being trained in batches of 80 to 169, with sessions focusing on the use of learning materials and age-appropriate activities to discuss safety-related situations with students.

Four Age-Specific Learning Kits Introduced

Brave Buddy offers four learning kits designed for different age groups, with resources available in Marathi and English. The kits include concept books, teacher manuals, activity materials, visual guides and worksheets. Instructional videos have also been provided to help teachers use the resources effectively in classrooms.

The initiative adopts an experiential and inquiry-based approach, encouraging children to understand safety concepts through participation rather than relying solely on theoretical instruction. The activities are intended to help students recognise potentially unsafe situations, understand appropriate responses and develop the confidence to make informed decisions.

A teacher who attended a training session in Kurla said the kit helped translate safety concepts into activities that children could understand and relate to their everyday experiences. Another teacher who participated in the Lower Parel session said interactive activities could help children engage more effectively with safety-related discussions.

Dilip Gangaramani, founder-director and chief executive officer of Target Learning Ventures, said the initiative aimed to make safety education more accessible and meaningful through age-appropriate content and experiential activities.

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