NCHM JEE Admit card released; learn how to download from nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Today, June 14, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admission card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022. The hall tickets for the NCHM JEE exams can be downloaded from the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination of the National Council of Hotel Management will be held on June 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted on a computer (CBT). Candidates must input their application number and date of birth in order to download the NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card.

To download the NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card:

NCHM JEE has an official website, go to nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Click the link that says "Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022" on the homepage. Fill in your login information, including your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now select the option to submit. On the screen, your NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 will be presente. Take a printout of the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 and keep it for future reference.

What is the NCHM JEE 2022 Exam

For the Academic Year 2022-23, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2022) for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).

