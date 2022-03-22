NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Date Revised, on June 18 now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the dates for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022).

NCHM JEE 2022 will now be held on June 18, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 28. The dates were revised following representations received from candidates, NTA release mentioned.

The NCHM JEE 2022 application process will be concluded on May 3, candidates can apply at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can fill the NCHM-JEE application form by paying an application fee of Rs. 1,000. Reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs. 450.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:18 PM IST