NCHM JEE 2023 registration begins at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Last date to apply, April 27

NCHM JEE 2023 registration |

National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 203 registration process has already begun at its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA commenced the application process for NCHM- JEE exam on February 2, 2023.

Last Date to apply for NCHM JEE 2023

The application process will be conducted till April 27 and the last date for successful fee transaction is also April 27 up to 11:50 pm.

Fee payable for NCHM - 2023

General/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List: Rs. 1000

Gen-EWS: Rs. 700

SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 450

Third Gender: Rs. 450

NCHM JEE 2023 Exam Date and timings

NCHM JEE 2023 exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on May 14, 2023 as per the schedule.

NCHM JEE Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

Direct link for NCHM JEE 2023 Registration

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2023 Registration

Go to the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the "Application for NCHM JEE (2023)" link

A new registration/login page will open.

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number.

The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer.

After successful submission of the personal details, an Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future reference/correspondence.

The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form.

Fill up the personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents.

Save the application form and submit it.

Take a printout for future references.