VIT engineering entrance exam 2023; Last date to book slot

Mumbai: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has begun the slot booking process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2023 on Thursday, April 6.

Interested candidates can register for the VITEEE 2023 exam by visiting the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Today is the last date to reserve a spot for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination.

According to the official schedule, "the VITEEE 2023 exam will be held between April 17 and April 23 at designated centres across the country and abroad. The duration of the entrance exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes."

The declaration of results and counselling process for B.Tech engineering admissions 2023 will be announced later by the Institute.

VITEEE 2023 Age Limit:

Candidates’ date of birth (DoB) must fall on or after July 1, 2001, to apply for VITEEE 2023. Also, the date of birth mentioned in the high school (Class 12) will be considered authentic.

VITEEE 2023 Educational Qualification:

Those applying for VITEEE should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or university with physics, chemistry, mathematics and English as the prime subjects.

Steps to book a slot for for VITEEE

Go to the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads- “Click here for Live VITEEE - Online test booking”.

As the slot booking page opens, enter the correct login credentials.

Choose the exam city and state while filling up the application form.

Then, submit your options.

Save and download the confirmation page for exam purpose and future reference.