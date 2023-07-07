NCHM 2023: Round 3 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Inside

Results for round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow. | Representative image

The National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) will close the NCHM JEE round 3 counseling registration 2023 today, i.e., July 7. The registration link for the third counseling round of NCHM JEE is available at nchmcounselling.nic.in. Results for round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow.

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: Important Instructions

1. Candidates should carefully consider all institutes and provide as many choices as possible during the counseling process.

2. Provisionally admitted candidates must submit proof of passing the qualifying exam (10+2 or equivalent) by the last week of September. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of admission.

3. A secondary education board or pre-university certificate can be used as proof of date of birth during the admission procedure. Failure to provide this proof will lead to non-consideration for admission.

4. Additional seats, ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent of the intake, may be offered to accommodate no-shows and dropouts during NCHMCT JEE 2023 counseling.

5. Candidates must deposit a duly attested copy of their admit card with an invigilator for signature. The admit card should be kept safe and presented during the counseling process. A second copy should be retained at the test center.

Moreover, names that are seen on the allotted list can make the payment and upload the required documents. This process must be done between July 9 to July 11. These dates are also for the document verification process.

The final withdrawal for NCHM JEE round 3 is on July 12. In case of vacancies after the third round allotment, it will be declared on July 13.