NCET Final Answer Key 2025 Out At nta.ac.in; Here's How To Download

NCET Final Answer Key 2025

NCET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test 2025 (NCET 2025), which took place on April 29, 2025. Applicants who took the examination can obtain the final answer key from the official websites of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA, over 54,000 individuals applied for NCET 2025. With the publication of the final answer key, applicants can now review the answers and calculate their final scores before the results are released.

The final answer key was created after carefully analyzing the objections expressed by applicants regarding the prior preliminary answer key. If there will be any challenge then the adjustments have been included in this final version.

How to view the NCET Final Answer Key 2025?

To download and view the NCET Final Answer Key 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at nta.c.in.

Step 2: Click on the NCET final answer key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, the NCET Final Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the NCET Final Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Click here to view the NCET Final Answer Key 2025

NCET Exam 2025: Marking scheme

Four marks will be given for every right response; one mark will be subtracted for every wrong response.

NCET Exam 2025

For the academic year 2025–2026, the exam is administered to applicants to a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) at specific Central/State Universities/Institutions, such as IITs, NITs, RIEs, and others.