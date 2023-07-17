NCET Exam 2023: NTA Extends Deadline To Submit Application Form At ncet.samarth.ac.in

NCET Exam 2023 | Representational pic

The last date to fill the application forms for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates can now apply for the NTA NCET 2023 till July 25 11:30 PM on the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The candidates can check and correct mistakes in the NTA NCET 2023 application form on July 26 and July 27.

Those candidates who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent examination or have appeared in the 2023 exam from a recognised board will be eligible for the NTA NCET 2023 examination. If a candidate is allotted a seat, then he will have to fulfil the age criteria, if any, of the granted institution. The candidates should refer to the institute’s website, for which they want to apply, for eligible criteria.

Exam Mode for NCET 2023

The NTA will conduct computer-based NCET 2023 in 13 languages. The question paper will consist of multiple choice questions. The exam will be divided into four sections.

In the first section 1, candidates will have to choose two languages from 33 different languages. Each chosen language will have 20 questions each. The section 2 will be of domain specific subjects. The candidate will have to choose three domain specific subjects from 26. Each subject will carry 25 questions each. The section 3 will be a general test and carry 25 questions. The section 4, teaching aptitude, will have 20 questions. All the questions in every section will be compulsory.

The NTA NCET 2023 is being held for admission for the four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) at the participating central and state universities, and other institutions, including IITs and NITS, for the academic session 2023-24.

