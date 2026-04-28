NCERT Textbooks: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Printing, Orders Last-Mile Delivery Monitoring In Rural Areas

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

New Delhi, Apr 28: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing and distribution of textbooks published by NCERT for the ongoing academic session and directed officials to monitor last-mile delivery, especially in rural areas.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT, were present during the meeting.

In a statement, the ministry said Pradhan reviewed the preparation of upcoming National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and assessed stock positions across states and Union territories, while examining coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure timely delivery, particularly in rural areas.

Emphasising that no student should face inconvenience due to delays, the minister directed officials to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity where necessary and closely monitor last-mile delivery.

He also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through the e-Pathshala platform as an interim measure to support uninterrupted learning until physical copies reach all students, the statement added.

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