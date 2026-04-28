UP Board Sets Up Grievance Cell For Class 10, 12 Results 2026; Complaint Window Open Till May 29

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the formation of a Grievance Cell for students who wish to raise complaints related to their 2026 High School and Intermediate examination results.

The complaint and redressal system has been launched at the regional office level to ensure that issues linked to marks, result records or other objections are resolved quickly and efficiently after the declaration of results.

Students can submit their grievances from April 29, 2026, to May 29, 2026.

Grievance cell open for one month

According to an official release issued by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, candidates who find discrepancies in their results can approach their respective regional offices.

Students have been asked to submit a copy of their marksheet along with supporting documents.

These may include:

Principal’s report

Relevant forms/documents such as IB 88 and IB 89

Any other required evidence related to the complaint

The board said the system has been introduced to handle objections in a timely manner and provide relief to students without delay.

Important Dates

Result Grievance Cell Starts: April 29, 2026

Last Date to Submit Complaint: May 29, 2026

Issued On: April 28, 2026

Who can apply?

The facility is meant for students of:

UP Board Class 10 (High School)

UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate)

Candidates who believe there is an issue in their marks, subject entries, personal details or result records can use this window.

Regional Office contact details

Students can contact the office under their region through phone or email.

Meerut Regional Office

Phone: 0121-2660742 / 945447256

Email: romeerut@gmail.com

Bareilly Regional Office

Phone: 0581-2576494 / 9411915423

Email: robareilly@gmail.com

Prayagraj Regional Office

Phone: 0532-2423265 / 9793908133

Email: roallahabad1@gmail.com

Varanasi Regional Office

Phone: 0542-2509990 / 9415810708 / 9453760092

Email: rovaranasi@gmail.com

Gorakhpur Regional Office

Phone: 0551-2205271 / 6394717234

Email: upmsprogkp@gmail.com

Candidates facing result-related concerns should not wait until the last moment. They should collect the required documents and submit their complaint within the deadline.

Students are also advised to keep copies of all submitted documents and communication for future reference.