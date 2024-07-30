 NCERT Invites Applications For 123 Professor Positions Across India; Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process
NCERT is seeking to fill 123 academic positions across its New Delhi headquarters and its constituent units in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.

Updated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
File Photo

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the premier organisation for educational research, teacher training, and curriculum development in school education, has announced an exciting opportunity for educators.

NCERT is seeking to fill 123 academic positions across its New Delhi headquarters and its constituent units in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.

Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online through the official NCERT website, ncert.nic.in. The online application process commenced on July 27, 2024, and will remain open until August 16, 2024.

Vacancies & Positions

The recruitment drive includes the following positions:

- Professor: 33 posts

- Associate Professor: 58 posts

- Assistant Professor: 31 posts

- Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Application Process

To apply for these positions, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official NCERT website [ncert.nic.in](https://ncert.nic.in).

2. Click on the announcement button, then select the “Apply Online” option for professor vacancies.

3. Complete the registration form to obtain a registration number.

4. Log in using the registration number and password.

5. Carefully read the instructions and fill out the application form.

6. Submit the application, after which a unique reference number will be generated.

7. Download and print the application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications, experience, and age limits as specified by the UGC/NCERT norms. Detailed eligibility criteria for each position can be found in the official notification PDF.

Salary Details

The salary for the positions is as follows:

- Professor: ₹144,200 per month

- Associate Professor: ₹131,400 per month

- Assistant Professor/Assistant Librarian: ₹57,700 per month

