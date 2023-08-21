NCERT Collaborates With CIET To Host Online Training For Mathematics Education Enhancement | File Photo

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), in partnership with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), is set to conduct a virtual training event titled "Developing eContent for Teaching and Learning of Mathematics". Running from August 21 to 25, 2023, the event aims to explore the potential of digital content in the realm of mathematics education.

This training event, designed as an opportunity for educators, students, and those interested in education advancement, aims to delve into the intricacies of leveraging electronic content for teaching and learning mathematics. The organizers have stated that the training will encompass topics such as the necessity and scope of eContent, alongside insights into Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) for education.

Professors From NCERT:

Dr. A. K. Wazalwar, a Professor from the Department of Education in Science and Mathematics at NCERT along with Dr. Angel Rathnabai S., an Assistant Professor at CIET-NCERT, are going to be an integral part of the programme.

The event is a part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, which commemorate India's 75 years of independence. The organizers are keen on harnessing the power of technology to enrich education, especially in a subject as fundamental as mathematics.

As digital tools become increasingly integral to education, this event serves as a focal point for exploring their potential within the realm of mathematics.

