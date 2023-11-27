NCC Day 2023: History & Importance Of This Youth Wing

NCC Day 2023: History, Significance & Importance | NCC

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrated its 75th Anniversary on November 26, 2023. NCC is a symbol of discipline, leadership, and unwavering patriotism. Meanwhile the organization promotes national integration, unity and social harmony among the youth.

In solemn commemoration of this significant milestone, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at the National War Memorial, New Delhi on November 25, 2023, according to the pib.

Highlighting the remarkable contribution of NCC in the nation building, Defence Secretary said, "NCC has reached a phenomenal landmark today. Over these 75 years, the distinguished organization stood firm to its ethos and emerged as an epitome of unity and discipline amongst the youth."

Posting a video on X NCC writes, "To every cadet of ours and to every citizen who has felt proud of us as an organisation, let us reaffirm our commitment to this nation and vow to serve, as we have over the past 75 years. Here's a message from our DG wishing everyone a very happy NCC day. "

History of NCC

The NCC in India was formed in 1948 with the objective to make up for a shortage of personnel in the Army. The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru presided over the function of raising the first NCC Unit at Delhi on the last Sunday of November 1948.

Aim of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in India

The objective of the NCC is to develop physical, intellectual and moral dimensions of society. It aspires to mould individuals into well-rounded personalities with a strong sense of civic responsibility and commitment to community service.