NBEMS releases tentative schedule for NEET PG 2023, FMGE, NEET MDS, and more

Today, September 16, 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam tentative schedule.

The detailed schedule is now available on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG 2023 exam will be held on March 5, 2023, as per the schedule.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for December 2022 and the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for December 2022 is also tentatively scheduled for December 4. The Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 is set for December 10, 2022.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam will be held on January 8, 2023, and the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 exam will be held on January 23, 2023.

The final practical exam for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) or Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) will be held in October or November 2022. And the final theory exam for the DNB or DrNB will be held on December 21, 22, 23, and 24.

The exit exam for the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) is scheduled for February or March 2023. And the DNB or DrNB final practical exam will be held in December 2022, in February, March, or April of 2023.