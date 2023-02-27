NBEMS releases NEET PG 2023 admit cards at nbe.edu.in; learn more

Unsplash(Representative Image)

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 examination. Candidates can download the admit card at– natboard.edu.in.

Candidates need to use their login ID to download the NEET PG admit card. Admit cards will not be issued for those candidates who are found ineligible before the exam is held.

After downloading the NEET PG admit card, the candidates should read the information given carefully. If there is any mistake in the admit card, then candidates must contact the board to correct it and bring their admit card along with ID proof on the day of the exam. Candidates must read the guidelines for the exam given on the admit card.

The NEET PG 2023 exam, which is scheduled for March 5, will have its results released by March 31, 2023. Due to the recent extension, NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off is now August 11, 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Now a new page will open, click on the link provided for Application Link and then Admit Card

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their NEET PG roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 5: NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.