NBEMS Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Final Mop-Up Round Schedule Released; Check Official Dates Here

NBEMS Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification announcing the schedule for the Final (Mop-Up) Round of online centralised merit-based counselling for post-diploma DNB seats for the 2026 admission session. The notice was issued today, August 11, 2026, on the official website.

As per the official notification, the final mop-up round will provide another opportunity to eligible candidates who were not allotted seats in the earlier rounds of counselling.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Final Mop-Up Round Schedule

Login and choice/option filling: August 21 to 24, 2026, up to 5 PM.

Allotment processing: August 25 to 26, 2026.

Allotment result: August 27, 2026.

Physical joining at the allotted hospital: August 27 to September 1, 2026.

Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Who Can Participate?

According to NBEMS, only candidates who are already registered for the counselling and were not allotted any seat during the first and/or second rounds will be eligible to participate in the Final (Mop-Up) Round.

As per the official notice, candidates have been advised to refer to the Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026 Handbook for detailed eligibility conditions and other instructions.

Post-Diploma DNB Counselling 2026: Seat matrix to be released before Mop-Up Round

NBEMS said that the seat matrix for the final (mop-up) round will be published before the commencement of the counselling round. Candidates should check the available seats before filling in their choices.

Hospitals have also been strictly instructed to ensure that candidate joining and resignation details are updated on the counselling portal. If a candidate resigns before the final mop-up round, the concerned hospital must update the resignation details on the portal on or before August 20, 2026.

Failure to update resignation details within the stipulated deadline could result in the concerned seat not being included in the Final (Mop-Up) Round.

Candidates must join by September 1

Candidates who are allotted a post-diploma DNB seat in the final mop-up round must physically join the allotted institution by September 1, 2026. NBEMS has warned that candidates who fail to join their allotted institution by the stipulated date will lose their post-diploma DNB seat, and their first-year course fee will be forfeited.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully go through the flow chart outlining the seat allotment process for the Final (Mop-Up) Round before participating in the counselling.

For further clarification or assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS through the Communication Web Portal available on the official NBEMS website.