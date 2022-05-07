NBEMS cautions against spoof Notices: NEET not cancelled

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences released a circular that warned students against spoofed notices released under the name of NBEMS. The board reiterated that it publishes all the notices only on its official website and the concerned parties were only to refer to it for information.

It was also clarified that all the NBEMS notices that were released after July 202 had a QR code attached to them. The link to the website has been provided within the circular: https://www.natboard.edu.in/ and provided the number for NBEMS Candidate Care Support-

011-45593000

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST