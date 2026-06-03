Navi Mumbai Police Book Coaching Operator For Alleged CS-1A Exam Paper Leak Via WhatsApp | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal Police have registered a case against a Delhi-based coaching institute operator for allegedly leaking the question paper and answer key of the CS-1A examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) before the test began and circulating them through a WhatsApp group.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of examination integrity following recent national-level paper leak controversies. According to police, the alleged malpractice pertains to the Actuarial Statistics (CS-1A) examination held on May 22, 2026, between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm.

An inquiry conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India situated at Seawoods, reportedly found that Manish Malik, who operates Alpha Classes in Delhi, had created a WhatsApp group named “CS-1A May Exam 2026” and shared the examination question paper along with purported answers before the examination commenced.

The institute alleged that the questions and answers were circulated to help a larger number of students from the coaching centre clear the examination, thereby boosting the institute’s success rate and attracting more admissions for financial gain.

Following the findings, the institute lodged a complaint with NRI Coastal Police. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Malik under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

“We have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The probe will focus on how the question paper was accessed before the examination and the extent of its circulation among candidates,” Senior Police Inspector Devendra Pol said.

Police are examining digital evidence, including WhatsApp communications and other electronic records, to identify any additional persons involved in the alleged examination fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/