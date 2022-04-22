e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Fourth convocation of SVKM’s NMIMS held

On the occasion, Bharat Sanghvi, Trustee NMIMS and Nominee of Hon’ble Chancellor, and Dr Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor along with the faculty members, members of the board, staff members, and students were present.

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

The SVKM’s NMIMS, School of Business Management (SBM), Navi Mumbai campus held its fourth Convocation Day, which was graced by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment –Ramdas Athawale and Aseem Srivastava, CEO McNally Sayaji.

On the occasion, the campus announced the adoption of the new normal to the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world and wholeheartedly embraced Agility and Quick Adaptability as the two pillars in its teaching, training and placement process. The campus also announced a significant reform in the evaluation system from the usual knowledge-based model to a hybrid approach of problem-solving and decision-making model; involving whole-brain thinking to shape smart managers.

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony Dr Parthasarathi Mukherjee, Director, NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus, outlined the roadmap for the School of Business Management, Navi Mumbai Campus, that would be accomplished in the next three-five years.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:22 PM IST