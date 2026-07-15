National Dental Commission Scraps Mandatory Provisional Registration For BDS Internship; Graduates Can Now Apply Directly For Permanent Registration

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New Delhi: The National Dental Commission (NDC) has removed the requirement for BDS students to obtain provisional registration before starting their Compulsory Rotatory Internship (CRI). The move aims to simplify the registration process, reduce procedural delays and help eligible dental graduates obtain permanent registration more easily.

The change was announced through a circular issued by the Ethics and Dental Registration Board (EDRB) on July 14, 2026, following approval by the National Dental Commission during its meeting held on July 9, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Official Notice

The Board said it had received several representations from BDS students who faced difficulties obtaining permanent registration after completing their BDS course because they had not obtained provisional registration before commencing their internship.

According to the official notification, the Board stated that, “Taking into account the grievances received from students, the need for uniform implementation across the country, and the Government of India's initiatives on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Ease of Living, and regulatory simplification, the Board recommended that the requirement of provisional registration for BDS students undergoing the compulsory rotatory internship be dispensed with. The recommendation was approved by the National Dental Commission in its meeting held on 09.07.2026."

What has changed

Under the new rules:

BDS students are no longer required to obtain provisional registration from a State Dental Council before starting their Compulsory Rotatory Internship.

State Dental Councils shall grant permanent registration to candidates who have successfully completed the BDS course, including the prescribed Compulsory Rotatory Internship, without insisting on a provisional registration certificate, provided all other applicable requirements for permanent registration are fulfilled.

Universities, deemed universities, examining authorities, dental colleges, hospitals, and all other concerned stakeholders shall not insist on provisional registration for the commencement or completion of the Compulsory Rotatory Internship or for any academic, clinical, or administrative purpose connected with it.

Earlier rules superseded

The NDC has also superseded earlier circulars issued by the erstwhile Dental Council of India (DCI), including those dated November 29, 2021, June 21, 2023, and June 28, 2023, to the extent that they required provisional registration for BDS students. These instructions stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

Why was the decision taken

According to the NDC, the decision aims to:

-Ensure uniform implementation of the rules across the country.

-Facilitate the timely grant of permanent registration to eligible BDS graduates.

-Reduce unnecessary procedural difficulties faced by students.

-Promote a transparent and efficient registration process.

-Create a more student-centric regulatory framework.

-Support the Government of India's initiatives on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Ease of Living, and regulatory simplification.

The circular came into effect immediately upon its issuance on July 14, 2026.