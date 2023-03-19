NATA 2023: CoA releases new exam date; check details

Originally scheduled on April 22, 2023, NATA's first test has been preponed | Istock Images

Mumbai: The Council of Architecture (CoA) is set to conduct the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023 (NATA 2023) on April 21, 2023.

Originally scheduled on April 22, 2023, NATA's first test has been preponed as it clashed with a public holiday.

"It is hereby communicated to all concerned that, due to a public holiday on April 22nd, 2023, the Council of Architecture has decided to conduct the First test of NATA 2023 on Friday, April 21st, 2023," states official notification.

The second and third NATA examinations will be held on May 28 and July 9, 2023, respectively. Applicants who wish to secure admission to BArch programs can apply for the test.

The registration link will be opened soon at the official website - nata.in.

NATA 2023: Paper Pattern, Exam Timings

Administered in English, NATA 2023 will quiz students using Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQs), and numerical questions. Candidates will have 180 minutes to answer 125 questions and correct answers will be awarded one, two, or three marks, according to the NATA 2023 exam pattern.

The exam will be administered in two sessions. The first slot will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NATA 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 examination with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or their 10+3 diploma with mathematics as a subject may apply to sit the NATA 2023 test.

Candidates who are presently enrolled in the 10+2 examination with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as topics of study or the 10+3 Diploma with mathematics may temporarily join NATA 2023.