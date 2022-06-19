NATA 2022 results at nata.in tomorrow; learn how to check

IStock images

The NATA 2022 result for phase 1 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 at nata.in, by the Council of Architecture (CoA). To check the NATA result 2022, candidates must provide their log-in credentials, such as their email ID and password.

NATA 2022 results will be published in the form of a scorecard. Furthermore, the NATA result is only valid for one year.

NATA 2022: How to Check the Results Online