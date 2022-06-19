e-Paper Get App

NATA 2022 results at nata.in tomorrow; learn how to check

NATA 2022 results will be published in the form of a scorecard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
The NATA 2022 result for phase 1 will be announced tomorrow, June 20 at nata.in, by the Council of Architecture (CoA). To check the NATA result 2022, candidates must provide their log-in credentials, such as their email ID and password.

Furthermore, the NATA result is only valid for one year.

NATA 2022: How to Check the Results Online

  1. Go to the official NATA 2022 website, nata.in.

  2. Then, on the screen, click on the "NATA 2022 outcome" link.

  3. Fill in the login information, such as your email address and password.

  4. After you've provided your information, click the "login" button.

  5. On the screen, the NATA scorecard will appear.

  6. Check the outcome and save it as a printout for future reference

article-image
