Narsee Monjee College Students Join 'Change Is Us' Foundation For Massive Girgaum Chowpatty Beach Clean-up

Mumbai: The students of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, in collaboration with the "Change is Us" Foundation organised a post-Visarjan beach clean up event at the Girgaum Chowpatty on Friday.

This initiative was a collaborative effort involving various committees within the college, including the wildlife and nature club, brand building, arthashastra, advertising and marketing panels and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

About 200 students collected a large number of garlands, flowers, plastic bottles, remains of idols, paper waste, and decoration items and disposed of them safely.

