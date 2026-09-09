 Nalasopara Zilla Parishad School Cooker Blast Injures Two Students, Woman During Midday Meal Preparation
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Nalasopara Zilla Parishad School Cooker Blast Injures Two Students, Woman During Midday Meal Preparation

Two students were injured after a pressure cooker exploded at a Zilla Parishad school in Nalasopara during afternoon midday meal preparation. Class 3 student Ayush Chaudhary and Class 5 student Prasad Gautam were rushed to hospital after the incident. A woman preparing the meal also suffered burn injuries, while further details about their condition are awaited.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 02:57 AM IST
Nalasopara Zilla Parishad School Cooker Blast Injures Two Students, Woman During Midday Meal Preparation
Nalasopara Zilla Parishad School Cooker Blast Injures Two Students, Woman During Midday Meal Preparation |

Nalasopara: A serious incident was reported at a Zilla Parishad school in Nalasopara, where a pressure cooker suddenly exploded during the afternoon hours.

Two school students were seriously injured in the incident, while a woman who was preparing the midday meal also suffered burn injuries.

Injured Students Rushed To Hospital For Treatment

The injured students have been identified as Ayush Chaudhary and Prasad Gautam. Ayush Chaudhary is a Class 3 student, while Prasad Gautam studies in Class 5.

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The pressure cooker reportedly exploded suddenly at around 2:00 PM today, causing panic at the school.

Following the incident, the injured students were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Further details regarding their condition are awaited.

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